Espanyol goalkeeper forced to apologise following fan outrage after attending Barcelona-Celta Vigo

There’s no doubt that there is no love lost between Barcelona and Espanyol. The two city rivals despise each other, which was especially apparent when they met last season, with Espanyol fans storming the pitch to try to get at the Barcelona squad as they were celebrating winning the La Liga title.

The rivalry spreads across both men’s and women’s football, so it was no surprise that Espanyol women’s goalkeeper Romane Salvador felt the wrath of the Pericos support on Saturday, after she was at Barcelona’s match against Celta Vigo on Saturday, as per MD.

Salvador documented her experience on Instagram, and she took to the same platform on Sunday morning to apologise for attending the match.

Salvador only joined Espanyol earlier this month, so it is perhaps understandable that she did not realise how big the rivalry with Barcelona is. However, that excuse is unlikely to cut her much slack in the future.