Diego Simeone hails ‘reference point’ Antoine Griezmann in derby win

Diego Simeone singled out Antoine Griezmann as Atletico Madrid sealed a 3-1 La Liga derby win over Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos turned in a brilliant performance across 90 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano to end Real Madrid’s 100% winning record at the start of 2023/24.

The home side showed their trademark grit and organisation during spells of pressure but they pressed hard on a shortcoming in the Real Madrid defence.

Spain star Alvaro Morata scored two headers either side of the break in between a cleverly taken headed goal from Griezmann.

The experienced forward showed his class in the box to score Atletico’s second goal and he worked tirelessly to help out in defence and midfield.

Griezmann has publicly admitted he is still working to get the Atletico fans back on side following his return from Barcelona but Simeone was focused in his praise.

“Throughout my time at the club we’ve had great footballers and Griezmann is one of them. He has no difficulty in defending and playing the game that has to be and that’s why he’s one of our most important players. He’s a reference point for our young players”, as per an interview with DAZN, via Marca.

Images via Getty Images