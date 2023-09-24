Carlo Ancelotti takes the blame for Real Madrid derby defeat

Carlo Ancelotti was not interested in excuses as Real Madrid lost 3-1 to Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti’s charges saw their winning start to the La Liga season ended on the other side of the Spanish capital on an off key night for his team.

A double from Alvaro Morata and a clever header from Antoine Griezmann secured the victory for Atletico as Real Madrid conceded three headed goals.

Ancelotti accepted full fault for Real Madrid’s performance and result with the Italian typically looking to take focus away from his team.

The veteran coach dismissed suggestions that tactics were an concern on the night as he claimed defensive shortcomings and a lack of intensity cost the visitors.

“We didn’t start well or defend well. When they went 2-0 up, they played the game they wanted to. Atleti did better than us in this sense”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I think the system was not a problem, but rather defensive fragility. We were not compact and they took advantage of it.

“When the team doesn’t do what it has to do, it’s my responsibility. I shoulder that, it’s my fault.”

Real Madrid now face a quick turnaround ahead of a midweek home tie against Las Palmas on September 27.