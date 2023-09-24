Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi keen to ease Ansu Fati pressure

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi is delighted with Ansu Fati’s start to life at the club.

Fati completed a shock season long loan move from Barcelona to Brighton on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Brighton has earned a reputation for developing young talent as well as any team in the Premier League with de Zerbi playing a key role in rises of Evan Ferguson and Moises Caicedo.

The move to bring in Fati will bolster Brighton for their first ever European campaign and allow the Spain international a chance to revive his career after successive injury issues.

On paper, the move works for Barcelona, Brighton and Fati, and de Zerbi believes the 20-year-old will play a key role in their season.

“I was pleased with Ansu’s performance (in the 3-1 home win vs Bournemouth). I think he played well”, as per BBC Sport.

“Everyone has big expectations for him. We don’t want him to feel more pressure, he has to enjoy his football and show his quality. We love him and want to help him.”

Fati is yet to start a Premier League game for Brighton, with two substitute appearances for the club, and 90 minutes of UEFA Europa League action.

