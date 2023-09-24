Barcelona make history during remarkable comeback victory against Celta Vigo

Barcelona’s five-match winning run looks certain to end during Saturday’s match against Celta Vigo. The Celestes led 2-0 up until the 81st minute, but a remarkable comeback saw Barcelona snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski in the 81st and 85th minute, couple with Joao Cancelo’s 88th-minute winner, ensured that the Catalans extended their winning streak to six matches. The result also meant they went top of La Liga, overtaking Real Madrid and Girona in the process.

Barcelona rewrote club history during the match. They had never won a match after trailing by two or more goals in the 80th minute, making it the latest they have ever come back from that deficit (as per Diario AS).

The report also states that it is Barcelona’s third quickest ever comeback from a two-goal deficit. They took eight minutes and 27 seconds to go from 0-2 to 3-2 against Celta, efforts that were only beaten in 1935 (five minutes vs Athletic Club) and 2013 (eight minutes, 14 seconds vs Getafe).