Barcelona loanee expected to be available for €25m next summer

Despite this summer’s transfer window having closed just over three weeks ago, Barcelona will undoubtedly have one eye on their business in 2024. One area that will need to be addressed is right-back, with Joao Cancelo only on loan from Manchester City.

Cancelo has made an excellent start to his Barcelona career, which continued on Saturday as he scored the winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo. His performances have delighted Xavi Hernandez, his teammates and the club’s hierarchy.

It’s entirely possible that Barcelona try to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis this summer. Man City head coach Pep Guardiola does not see the Portuguese in his future plans, so a sale is very likely.

It will depend on whether Barcelona can afford to sign Cancelo permanently, as their financial issues are likely to remain next summer. However, MD journalist Fernando Polo has reported that he could be available for just €25m, which should be in the Catalans’ price range.

Barcelona are likely to be able to implement add-ons into the deal, making it even more possible. If this proves to be the case, it would be an excellent deal, one that the club are surely going to look into.