Atletico Madrid to break Civitas Metropolitano record against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid recently increased the capacity of the Civitas Metropolitano. Over the summer, an extra 1,846 seats were added, meaning that the stadium can now accommodate over 70,000 fans.

There were only 56,164 spectators at Atletico’s only home match so far this season, in which they defeated Granada on the opening weekend. However, there will be many more in attendance on Sunday, when Los Colchoneros welcome local rivals Real Madrid to the Metropolitano.

Diario AS report that a sell-out is expected for the occasion, which would mean that Atletico break their own record for the highest attendance at the Metropolitano, which can be achieved as a result of the capacity increase.

It should be a raucous atmosphere at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening. Atletico Madrid will hope that their supporters can roar them on to a victory over Real Madrid, although the away side will be very high on confidence having won all six of their matches so far this season.