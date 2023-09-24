Atletico Madrid chief delighted with Joao Felix’s Barcelona start

Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo has offered a bold response to Joao Felix’s start to life at Barcelona.

Felix was criticised by sections of the Los Rojiblancos fan base after he publicly stated his desire to join the Catalan side from Atletico.

The club’s initial position was to block a transfer between the two La Liga giants with Barcelona not in a financial position to meet Atletico’s asking price.

However, as the two sides looked to broker an agreement, Felix eventually agreed a season long move to Barcelona, with Atletico extending his contract until 2029.

Atletico’s position on keeping an open mind over Felix’s future was clear in their decision to renew his contract and protect their interests.

Cerezo was asked about his view on Felix’s strong Barcelona form, ahead of tonight’s derby clash with Real Madrid, with three goals and three assists, across domestic and European action.

“I have always said he’s a fantastic player and he’s showing it at Barcelona. With us he didn’t adapt, he wasn’t lucky”, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s a great player at Barcelona and ​​he was a great player here too.

“At Barcelona, he is playing well, and that is good for Atletico.”