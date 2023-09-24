Athletic Club eyeing up January move for 23-year-old Valencia midfielder

Athletic Club have made an excellent start to the new season. Ernesto Valverde’s side have won four of their last five matches, and currently occupy fourth place in the La Liga.

Come the end of the season, Athletic will hope to still be inside the top four positions, although they will likely settle for European football of many kind. They narrowly missed out last season, but will hope that this campaign is more successful.

Athletic will hope to carry on this form through to the January transfer window at least, at that point they will have the chance to strengthen their squad. They are reportedly interested in signing SC Braga striker Alvaro Djalo, while Fichajes reports that Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon is also on their radar.

Guillamon was born in San Sebastian, so he falls into Athletic’s signing quota. The 23-year-old has been out of favour at Valencia since Ruben Baraja took over as head coach, so a move could be organised which would see him playing regular first team football once again.

The report states that Athletic Club could open initial talks with Valencia in the coming days over a move for Guillamon. It remains to be seen whether a deal can be reached, but the player himself will likely be open to it.