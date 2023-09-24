Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata inspires Atletico Madrid to derby glory over Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have confidently secured local bragging rights with a superb 3-1 derby victory over Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos have ended Real Madrid’s winning start to the 2023/24 La Liga season as they secured all three points at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Former Los Blancos striker Alvaro Morata popped up inside the box to head the home side in front with just four minutes on the clock in the Spanish capital.

The home side looked to storm away from their as Antoine Griezmann raced into the box to nod home a second Atletico goal early on.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team did rally before the restart as German veteran Toni Kroos smashed home a superb finish.

However, the sting was taken out of the contest, within minutes of the restart, as Morata again got away from his marker inside the box to restore Atletico’s two goal advantage.

The visitors made changes to try and force the issue in the final half hour but Atletico’s trademark resilience eased them over the line to a vital victory.

Images via Getty Images

