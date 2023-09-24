Alvaro Morata feeling the Atletico Madrid love in La Liga title pledge

Alvaro Morata was on Cloud Nine as Atletico Madrid sealed a 3-1 La Liga derby win over Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side avenged their home loss to Los Blancos last season with a superb showing at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos exposed a weakness in the Real Madrid defence as they scored three headers from inside the box with Morata on target either of the break.

The Spain international was joined on the score sheet by his strike partner Antoine Griezmann as Real Madrid failed to cope with Atletico’s ability to get crosses into the box.

Morata was again linked with a move away from Madrid ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, despite netting 13 league goals last season, but he is ready to lead Atletico’s possible title charge in 2024.

“What I need is to feel important and this year I feel more important than others. I hope we continue winning because I really want to win a title with Atletico”, as per an interview with DAZN, via Marca.

A derby double brings Morata up to five league goals so far this season as the club’s current top scorer.

