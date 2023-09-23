Xavi Hernandez sets lofty ambitions after extending Barcelona contract – “We have to win titles this season”

On Friday, Xavi Hernandez’s new Barcelona contract was finally announced. The 43-year-old has extended his stay until the end of next season, with the option for the deal to have an extra year added.

Xavi has rejuvenated Barcelona since returning to the club in November 2021. Under his stewardship, the Catalans won their first La Liga title in four years, while the Spanish Super Cup was also won back in January.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Xavi admitted that a big reason for wanting to stay has been the trust that has been shown in him by the club’s hierarchy.

“Trust has been key for us. Mainly from the President, the sporting department and the board of directors. Everyone has had total trust in us, mainly when things weren’t going the way we wanted.

“It’s total trust in us, and that is key so we can continue with our project. I am happy and very thankful.”

Speaking of this season’s ambitions, Xavi wants his side to carry on from the previous campaign, which saw Barcelona pick up the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup crowns.

“We are all very motivated. All of us: the President, board of directors, sporting department, staff and players. The motivation is huge, and we must seize that. We must try to make our fans happy.

“That is the main aim, and above all, we have to win titles this season.”

Barcelona have made a strong start to the campaign, picking up five wins out of their first six matches. If they can keep this going, the omens are strong for a successful season.