Xavi pleased with ‘brutal’ Barcelona comeback at Celta Vigo

Barcelona head coach Xavi hailed their gritty resolve in fighting back to win 3-2 at home to Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana looked to be on course for a first La Liga defeat of the season as they headed into the final minutes trailing 2-0.

However, the home side produced an outrageous turnaround in the dying moments of the contest, to win 3-2.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski, and a first club goal from Joao Cancelo, tipped the balance and moves Barcelona to the top of the table overnight.

Xavi admitted his team were far from their free flowing best on the night but praised their ability to dig in and secure a crucial win.

“It’s been a brutal comeback. We played with faith and courage, but we were disorganised at times”, as per reports from Marca.

“The circulation of possession was not as good as it has been in our last few games. It’s a comeback made from desire to win.”

Xavi’s charges now face a quick turnaround as they head off on the road to Mallorca in midweek action with a match gap of just over 72 hours for the defending champions.