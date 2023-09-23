“We have to win every game” – Aurelien Tchouemani sets high target for Real Madrid ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid have had a flawless start to the season, at least in terms of results. Despite having had to deal with injury issues, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won all six of their games in 2023-24 so far.

Real Madrid will hope to extend that run to seven come Sunday night. They make the short trip across town to face Atletico Madrid, in what will surely be their toughest test so far this season..

Despite this, Real Madrid will certainly go into the match aiming for another three points, and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has made it clear that this is the club’s mindset (via MD).

“We have to win every game. It doesn’t matter if it’s against Atletico Madrid or Getafe, it doesn’t matter to us.

“When you take the field in a Real Madrid shirt, we always have to win. It’s a derby, it’s an important game for us and for the fans. We have to continue as before, winning games as we have done all season.”

Real Madrid will be full of confidence to extend their run on Sunday, even despite the quality of opposition that is ahead of them. Whether they can do it remains to be seen.