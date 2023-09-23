WATCH: Quickfire treble from Barcelona completes remarkable turnaround against Celta Vigo

Barcelona have remarkably turned their match against Celta Vigo on its head. Celta had made it 2-0 after 76 minutes, but three quickfire goals from the Catalans has seen them go 3-2 in front.

Celta have been unfazed by the in-form Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium, with Rafa Benitez’s side arguably being the more threatening team. They took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes when Jorgen Strand Larsen slotted the ball past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Celta doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining. Iago Aspas’ gorgeous through ball was finished by Anastasios Douvikas – the summer signing scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

However, Celta’s two-goal advantage lasted only five minutes. Joao Felix’s outstanding pass was turned home by Robert Lewandowski, whose chipped effort went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Remarkably, Lewandowski scored his second in four minutes to make it 2-2. Joao Cancelo cut the ball back for the Polish international, and he made no mistakes from 12 yards out.

Incredibly, Cancelo scored a third goal in eight minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround for Barcelona. Gavi’s excellent cross was turned home by the Portuguese, sending the Olympic Stadium crazy in the process.

Barcelona had looked dead and buried less than 10 minutes ago, but they now look well on course to secure their sixth consecutive victory, providing they can see the game out.