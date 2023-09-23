WATCH: Celta Vigo take shock lead against Barcelona after riding early wave of pressure

Barcelona are hoping to make it six wins in a row against Celta Vigo, but their chances of doing so have taken a hit early on, with the Celestes having taken a shock lead at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

With Barcelona in the middle of a hectic schedule, head coach Xavi Hernandez opted to make three changes from the side that thumped Royal Antwerp in the Champions League on Tuesday. Marcos Alonso, Oriol Romeu and Ferran Torres came into the team, with Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Raphinha making way.

The changes have not had the desired effect for Barcelona. Despite dominating the early stages, they have fallen behind after 19 minutes. Celta recycled a corner, which allowed Luca de la Torre to play in Jorgen Strand Larsen, who poked the ball past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

🎙️ "Celta always give them problems!" The visitors score the opener against Barça through Jørgen Strand Larsen 😱🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/vYPIXZZrbK — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 23, 2023

Celta Vigo have threatened on a couple of occasions in the early stages, and they will feel that the goal was deserved. For Barcelona, they need to kick into gear if they are to continue their winning run.