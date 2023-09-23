Villarreal eyeing up move for Manchester United star in 2024

It has been a tumultuous start to the season for Villarreal. They have already parted ways with Quique Setien after a run of three defeats in four matches to start the campaign, with Pacheta since taking over the reins.

Villarreal brought in several new players during the summer, but with a manager now in place, it is likely that he will look to bring his own style of players in at the earliest possible opportunity.

One of those that Pacheta could push for Villarreal to sign is Donny van de Beek, and Fichajes have reported that the Dutchman is an “interesting option” for the Groguets.

Van de Beek is undoubtedly out of favour at Manchester United, so a deal will be possible in January, or in the summer if Villarreal delay a move until then.

Villarreal need reinforcements, although it is in goals and in defence that they are clearly lacking. They should be lacking at these areas before trying for van de Beek.

