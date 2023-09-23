The reasons why Atletico Madrid are trying to sign former Barcelona director Mateu Alemany

On Saturday, reports emerged that Mateu Alemany was being considered for a position within Atletico Madrid. The 60-year-old is currently out of work having left his role as Barcelona’s Director of Football at the end of the summer transfer window.

MD have since confirmed that Atletico have initiated talks with Alemany, and an offer could be forthcoming. Los Colchoneros CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is good friends with Alemany, and he has known him professionally for many years.

Gil Marin believes Alemany would be a valuable addition to the sporting department at Atletico. Specifically, he feels that he can help with the club’s transfer business, and well as negotiating in-house contract renewals.

This is one of the main reasons why Atletico are keen on Alemany. They feel that he did excellent work managing Barcelona’s Financial Fair Play issues during his time in Catalonia, and they hope that he can do the same with them. Atletico do have financial restrictions, albeit not as bad as Barcelona’s.

Atletico Madrid also believe that Alemany would be valuable in helping the club sign free agents, which is an area he was particularly strong at Barcelona. It’s not yet known whether an agreement will be reached, but the situation appears to be moving quickly.