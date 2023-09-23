Real Madrid set projected return date for Vinicius Junior following injury setback

Vinicius Junior returned to group training with Real Madrid this week as he stepped up his recovery from a hamstring tear. However, he will not be available for selection for Sunday’s Madrid derby, nor is he expected to play against Las Palmas on Wednesday.

Real Madrid are not prepared to take any risks with Vinicius. They do not want to rush him back to action, which would risk a possible aggravation. It is certainly a sensible approach to take, given how important the Brazilian is to Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid hope to give Vinicius minutes against Girona next weekend. If he comes through that well, he will then he is contention to start Los Blancos’ second Champions League group stage match, which sees them travel to Naples to take on Napoli.

Real Madrid are optimistic of having Vinicius available against Girona. Despite having continued their 100% record in his absence, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a difference maker and one of the best players in the squad.