Real Madrid considering move for Bayern Munich star as alternative option to Kylian Mbappe

One of the big developments to keep an eye on over the next few months will be Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and at this stage, a renewal agreement is not close.

PSG are determined to not let Mbappe leave for free, so they will be gunning to tie him down to a new deal. Real Madrid are hoping for the opposite, so that they are able to sign him as a free agent next summer.

If Mbappe does sign a new contract, Real Madrid are unlikely to try to sign him. They may choose to sign an alternative – even with Endrick joining from Palmeiras – and one of the names taking their interest in Mathys Tel.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are considering a move for Tel if Mbappe does not join next summer. The teenager is very highly-rated throughout Europe, and especially at his current club Bayern Munich.

Tel is currently backup to Harry Kane at Bayern, and he may decide that Real Madrid is a better suit for him, which could make a move possible. However, at this stage, Los Blancos’ interest is in its early stages.

