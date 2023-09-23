Predicted XIs Barcelona-Celta Vigo: Xavi Hernandez preparing changes as hectic schedule takes its toll

Friday was a momentous day for Xavi Hernandez. His new Barcelona contract was officially confirmed, meaning that his stay at the club has been extended by at least 12 months, although he will hope that it turns out to be many more.

However, his attention will quickly have turned to Saturday’s match against Celta Vigo, which will give Barcelona the chance to go top of the La Liga table – for 24 hours at least.

Barcelona go into the match in excellent form, having won their last five matches in all competitions. However, with five games in two weeks to come, changes will be required, and according to Sport, they will come against Celta.

Alejandro Balde is set to be rested in Montjuic, with Marcos Alonso coming in to replace him. Frenkie De Jong could also sit, with Oriol Romeu returning to the starting line-up after being a sub for the midweek match against Royal Antwerp.

The final contention point will be on the right wing. Raphinha started on Tuesday, with Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal benched, but the latter is expected to return to the starting 11 against Celta.

Rafa Benitez has had a mixed start to his Celta career. He has lost all three home matches, but the Celestes have been impressive away from home, having won one and drawn one so far. They will hope to stay unbeaten against Barcelona, although it will be very difficult.

Barcelona will be very confident of making it six consecutive victories on Saturday, but Celta Vigo certainly won’t make it easy for them.