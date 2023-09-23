Marcos Llorente has no interest in swapping Atletico Madrid for Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has no plans to make a transfer move to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League have looked change the transfer market dynamic, with huge investment in both transfers and salaries in 2023

With the league’s four main clubs receiving state financial backing they have been able to bolster their squads by signing major players from European clubs.

The profile of star names making the move from Europe to Saudi Arabia has varied with Karim Benzema joining Al Ittihad instead of signing a new deal at Real Madrid with Gabri Veiga rejecting interest from across Europe to sign for Al Ahli.

Former Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco moved to Al Shabab and there is a growing chance of Spain-based stars being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia but Llorente will not be joining them.

“I’m happy here. I’m not interested in going somewhere else, I’m happy at Atletico”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I’m getting minutes, my family and I are from here. Atletico is the ideal environment for us.”

Llorente is set to start against his former club tomorrow as Atletico take on Real Madrid at the Estadio Metropolitano.