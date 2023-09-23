Marcos Llorente excited by Atletico Madrid’s chances against Real Madrid – “It would be a big step forward”

It has been a difficult 7 days for Atletico Madrid. They were convincing beaten by Valencia last Saturday before conceding a 95th-minute equaliser against Lazio on Tuesday, which meant that they did not start their Champions League campaign with a victory.

However, they will pick themselves up this weekend, and there’s no better fixture for them to do so than the Madrid derby, especially at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is confident that his side can continue their winning streak, although Atletico star Marcos Llorente told Diario AS that they fully believe that they can pick up the three points.

“It’s a special match because it’s an important match. We have a great opponent in front of us, they’re making a very good start to the season and that motivates me and everyone to try to end that run.

“It would be a big step forward (if we can win). Everything would look much better. Winning against Real Madrid with this good start to the season would give us a lot of strength for what is coming.”

Atletico Madrid have been excellent at home in 2023, and they will hope that this form can guide them to a positive result against bitter rivals Real Madrid.