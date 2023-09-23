Jude Bellingham in line for Madrid derby call-up after returning to training following stomach problems

Real Madrid suffered a scare on Friday after Jude Bellingham was forced to leave training early after suffering with stomach problems.

There was concerns that the 20-year-old could be unavailable for Sunday’s Madrid derby over the issue, although those fears have now been allayed as Bellingham returned to training on Saturday (as per Marca), clearing the way for him to be called upon by Carlo Ancelotti for the crunch match.

Bellingham has been in remarkable form so far this season, having scored six goals in his first six matches. Having him unavailable against Atletico Madrid will undoubtedly improve their chances of coming away from the Civitas Metropolitano with all three points.

Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler also trained with the Real Madrid squad as they continue their recovery from hamstring and knee injuries respectively. However, neither are expected to be in the matchday squad for the Madrid derby, although at least in Vinicius’ case, his return is not far away.