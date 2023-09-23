Joao Cancelo admits he was ‘lost’ in Barcelona win at Celta Vigo

Barcelona star Joao Cancelo admitted he struggled throughout their 3-2 win at home to Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana failed to generate any consistent momentum at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and looked set for a first La Liga loss of the campaign as they headed into the final stages 2-0 down.

Cancelo was one of the main culprits for an off key performance, as he struggled to cope with Celta’s attack, or make a meaningful impact going forward.

However, as the tide of the game began to turn, so to did Cancelo’s own input, as he laid on an assist for Robert Lewandowski’s leveller, before scoring the winner himself.

Xavi admitted his team failed to get the basics right in the game but got over the line thanks to their grit in the latter stages.

“I was lost in the game. I made many technical errors that are not normal in my game. I had to improve and turn things around”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I tried to give everything until the end and we were able to come back and to win is the most important thing.

“If I perform, the club will love me. If not, they will kick me out.”

Despite his personal frustration, a first club goal was a high point for Cancelo with sporting director Deco confirming the club want to retain him and fellow loanee Joao Felix next season.

Images via Getty Images