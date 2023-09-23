Injury concern for Barcelona as key player limps off against Celta Vigo

With five matches in the space of the next two weeks, the last thing that Barcelona needed was another injury, especially in midfield with Pedri already out for the next month or so. Unfortunately, fate has been cruel to the Catalans.

Frenkie de Jong appeared to pick up a knock early on during Saturday’s match against Celta Vigo. The Dutch international had looked to be uncomfortable ever since, although he tried to be soldier on.

However, head coach Xavi Hernandez opted not to risk de Jong aggravating the issue, especially considering the hectic schedule for Barcelona. He was taken off in the 36th minute, with Gavi replacing him.

36' De Jong can't continue. Gavi replaces him. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 23, 2023

De Jong did not walk down the tunnel for treatment immediately, which will give Barcelona hope that the issue is not serious, but rather just a precaution. Either way, they will be nervously awaiting the assessment from the club’s doctors, which should happen in the next 24 hours.