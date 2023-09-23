Good news for Vitor Roque as surgery will not be required for ankle injury

Earlier this week, Vitor Roque suffered a serious ankle injury just minutes into Athletic Paranaense’s match against Internacional. The 18-year-old looked to be in considerable pain, and left the pitch in tears following the incident.

Early reports suggested that Roque’s involvement for Athletico PR for the remainder of their season was all-but over, with an expected lay-off of two months. However, he may not be out of action for that long.

It was believed that Roque would require surgery for the issue, but Athletico PR (via MD) have confirmed that this will no longer be the case. His recovery time is also likely to be lessened as a result of this.

💪 Boa recuperação, @vitorroque_f! Vitor Roque passou por exames nesta sexta-feira, após a entorse no tornozelo direito sofrida na partida diante do Internacional. Com os exames de imagem e a avaliação do Departamento Médico do clube, foi constatada uma lesão ligamentar da… pic.twitter.com/OELmTPCrsP — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) September 22, 2023

Barcelona will be delighted that Roque has avoided a lengthy lay-off. They are hoping to have the teenager join their first team squad in January once the Brazilian season comes to an end, and having him available from day one would be excellent news.