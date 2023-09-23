Frenkie de Jong set for six week injury absence

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is set to miss at least a month of action with an ankle sprain.

The Dutch international was forced off after 36 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 La Liga comeback win at home to Celta Vigo.

De Jong was in clear pain following a tackle in the 18th minute but asked Xavi to leave him on to try and recover from the injury.

However, following a consultation with the Barcelona medical team, and de Jong requesting to be taking off, Xavi made the call before half time.

Xavi admitted de Jong asking to come off was a bad sign with the midfielder not prone to injuries.

Despite Xavi hinting the club will not know how long de Jong will be out of action for until further tests are completed, early estimates hint at between five and seven weeks, as per Mundo Deportivo.

He is almost certain to miss the next four games, ahead of the October international break, with the home El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28 exactly five weeks away.