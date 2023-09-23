Endrick Felipe sends heartfelt message to Vitor Roque following Barcelona star’s serious ankle injury

They will soon to fierce rivals, but that is unlikely to affect the friendship between Endrick Felipe and Vitor Roque. The former will joining Real Madrid next summer, while the latter is joining Barcelona in 2024 too.

Roque’s arrival at Barcelona could come sooner than expected too, albeit not in the circumstances that anyone would have wanted. The 18-year-old suffered a serious ankle injury while playing for Athletico Paranaense this week, which looks set to keep him out on action for at least two months.

Following news of the injury, Endrick took the Instagram to send a heartfelt message to his good friend, wishing him luck in his recovery.

“Brother, I know you are in a difficult moment, I am with you in this. Have a good recovery, you will come back much stronger. Phenomenon, tigrinho.”

Barcelona will certainly hope that Roque has a seamless recovery. They are hoping to have him join the club in January (finances depending), and they’d love him to be fit and healthy when he does head to Catalonia.