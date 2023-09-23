Diego Simeone confirms key midfielder is back in contention for Atletico Madrid after injury

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Several first team players have suffered issues, with the majority having been forced to miss multiple matches as a result.

Those issues will continue for Sunday’s Madrid derby. Rodrigo De Paul is out, as is Pablo Barrios after the 20-year-old suffered a knee injury against Lazio on Tuesday.

De Paul and Barrios’ absences leave Atletico short in midfield, although they have been boosted by the return of club captain Koke Resurreccion, who has returned to fitness following a hamstring injury suffered on matchday one.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Real Madrid (via Diario AS), Atletico head coach Diego Simeone confirmed that Koke is in contention to play.

“Physically he is fine, he has returned to training. There was a prudent recovery time – he is available and we will decide if he can start, or if he comes on in the second half.”

Koke is a key player for Atletico Madrid, and his experience in particular will be crucial against Real Madrid. Simeone will be keen for him to be available from the off.