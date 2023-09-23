Deco offers Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo transfer update

Barcelona sporting director Deco has offered a key update on the futures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Both players completed loan moves to Barcelona on the final day of the summer transfer deadline joining from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

However, due to Barcelona’s enduring financial issues, they were only able to agree season long agreements, with no purchase options included.

Atletico also extended Felix’s contract until 2029 as they continue to assess his position in the Spanish capital.

If Barcelona are able to sell players and reduce their overall wage bill, the club could be in a position to make a transfer offer for either, or both, players.

Deco confirmed that is on the agenda for Barcelona but admitted there is a long way to go in any potential talks with Atletico or City.

“The opportunity that was presented to us for the Joaos was for loans. There are still internal issues. If things go well, we will want them to stay, but this is only the beginning”, as per reports from Marca.

Both players have enjoyed a strong start to life in Catalonia with Cancelo netting a last gasp winner in the 3-2 victory at Celta Vigo.