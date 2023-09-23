Carlo Ancelotti relishing “special” matchup against Atletico Madrid

There is little doubt that the big game in matchday six of the 2023-24 La Liga season is the Madrid derby. Real Madrid make the short trip across town to the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening, where they will face bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.

The occasion is always an enthralling one when the two teams meet, and Sunday will be no different. Real Madrid go into the match with a 100% win record, having won all six of their matches so far this season. However, Atletico have won each of their last 10 matches at home.

One man that is relishing the match is Carlo Ancelotti. Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS), the Italian expects the fixture to be a blockbuster one between two fantastic teams.

“The Madrid derby is always a special game. There is a lot of quality between the two rivals. It will be a very nice match to watch.”

Not many with disagree with Ancelotti’s sentiments, and Real Madrid will hope that they can come out on top against their local rivals, which would extend their excellent start to the season.