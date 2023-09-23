Carlo Ancelotti confirms Vinicius Junior will be in Real Madrid squad for Madrid derby, “100% recovered” from injury

Real Madrid will face their toughest test of the season so far when they make the short trip across town to face Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos have made an outstanding start to the season, having won all six of their matches so far. They will hope to carry that on against Atletico, although it will be far from easy as Los Colchoneros have won their last 10 matches at home.

Real Madrid’s start to the season has been even more impressive considering the injury issues that they have dealt with. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are out long term with knee injuries, while Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy have all had to deal with other issues.

Vinicius returned to training this week, having been out of action since matchday three, when he suffered a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo. He was not expected to be available against Atletico, although Carlo Ancelotti told the media (via Diario AS) that he is in contention to play.

“Vinicius? He will be in the squad for tomorrow’s game. We will decide tomorrow (if he starts or not).

“Vinicius has 100% recovered. We will take no risks with him. He wouldn’t be in the squad for the game otherwise, but we will evaluate the situation again tomorrow.”

Having Vinicius back is a significant boost for Real Madrid. They will certainly feel that they have a better chance at victory on Sunday if they have the 23-year-old on the pitch.