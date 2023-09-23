Aurelien Tchouameni reveals PSG interest and Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid target

Real Madrid midfield star Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up on an early career offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tchouameni made an €80m move from AS Monaco in 2022 after a superb breakthrough two seasons at the French side.

Despite making 33 La Liga appearances last season, only 24 of those came as starts, and he still has work to do to force his way into the starting XI on a permanent basis.

The French international remains one of the highest rated young midfielders in European football and he admitted he could have joined PSG before moving to Madrid.

“PSG? I thought about it, because they are a big European club and I always want French clubs to succeed. However, when Real Madrid calls, it’s very difficult to say no”, as per Canal Plus, via Diario AS.

Tchouameni was also asked about his view on Real Madrid’s interest in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG with Los Blancos still on track to secure a deal for him in 2024.

Real Madrid have previously expressed an interest signing Mbappe, but they look set to stick to the plan of signing him for free next summer, and Tchouameni hinted at his desire to team up with his Les Bleus teammate.

“I would have liked Mbappe to join me. The best players in the world must play for Real Madrid. Kylian is one of them and I would have liked him to join.”