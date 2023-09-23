Atletico Madrid star unsurprised by Joao Felix’s form at Barcelona – “He has great talent and he has to show it”

One of the biggest moves to take place during the summer transfer window saw Joao Felix swap Atletico Madrid for Barcelona, albeit only for the 2023-24 season at this stage.

The Portuguese was out of favour in Madrid, but he has been something of a revelation since making the move to Catalonia. He has three goals in his last two matches, a run that he will hope to continue on Saturday as Barcelona host Celta Vigo at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Felix’s talents are undeniable, but his flying start at Barcelona has surprised many. However, one of those that was not taken aback was Marcos Llorente, former teammate of the 23-year-old at Atletico (via Diario AS).

“No (I’m not surprised). We all know that Joao Felix has great talent, and he has to prove it during this season. He also had his good moments at Atletico. I wish him all the best at Barcelona, at least.”

Secretly, Atletico Madrid will hope that Felix continues thriving at Barcelona. He is still a Rojiblanco, so the ball is still in their court over a permanent transfer.