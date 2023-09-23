Atletico Madrid star claims Joao Felix could still have a future at the club

Joao Felix could still have a place at Atletico Madrid according to teammate Alvaro Morata.

The Portuguese international completed a season long loan move to Barcelona on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Felix openly admitted he career goal of playing for Barcelona and Atletico extended his contract to 2029 prior to sanctioning a switch to Catalonia.

His switch to Barcelona does not include a purchase clause and Atletico are still open minded over their next step for the Portuguese international.

Saul Niguez has criticised Felix’s attitude towards the move but admitted he could still have a role to play.

Niguez’s comments were echoed by Morata with the Spanish forward still confident he will be a key player, if he opts to return to Madrid.

“Joao Felix is ​​a young boy and you never know in the world of football, maybe he will be very important in future at Atletico, or maybe not”, as per an interview with DAZN, via Diario AS.

“I’m not the one decides. All I know is that he is a good kid and a player who is different from most players.”

Felix has enjoyed a superb start to life in Barcelona with the former Benfica star already netting three goals and forcing his way into the starting line up.