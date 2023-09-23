Atletico Madrid considering shock move for former Barcelona director

Last month, Mateu Alemany announced that he would be leaving his role as Barcelona’s Director of Football. It was the second time during the summer that this had happened, although he reneged on joining Aston Villa back in May.

However, he did end up leaving on the second occasion, with reports that he was not able to form a good relationship with Deco, Barcelona’s new Sporting Director. As such, he is currently out of work, but that may not be the case for much longer.

According to Relevo, Atletico Madrid are considering making Alemany an offer to join the club. CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has a close relationship with Alemany, which he could use to tempt him to the Rojiblancos.

Alemany would work alongside Sporting Director Andrea Berta if he is appointed. There is a gap in the department, so it could be that he makes the move to the Spanish capital.

Alemany has proven himself to be a very capable director, and Atletico Madrid are fully aware of the qualities that he possesses. It remains to be seen whether they do indeed push to bring him to the club.