Xavi Hernandez picks out happiest moment as Barcelona manager

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that a victory over Real Madrid, perhaps unsurprisingly, was his happiest moment since returning to the club.

Xavi is set to renew his contract until 2025, after confirming that he had reached an agreement with the club several days ago.

Asked to reflect on his time and pick out the happiest moment amongst it all, Xavi paused before naming their 3-1 Spanish Supercup win over Los Blancos.

“If I had to choose one, it is probably the Super Cup that we won in January. It was a turning point, the players also saw that they could compete. There the players just believed it and we, as the staff, gained credibility. It was a key moment. Very happy memories.”

Xavi was also asked if he wanted to send a message to those at Real Madrid who had doubted his ability as a manager, referring to him in derrogatory terms as ‘the gardener’, for his complaints about the pitch.

“I’m not one for sending messages. I respect everyone, even those that have criticised me.”

Even with the dominance of that victory, Xavi’s side have generally opted for a stable team with four midfielders in it. However the arrival of Joao Felix could see a more ambitious and attacking Barcelona if Xavi trusts him to continue his form and his side to continue dominating. With a number of games before facing Real Madrid on the 28th of October, Xavi has some time to work out his best XI this season.