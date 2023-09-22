Xavi Hernandez confirms contract renewal at Barcelona is done

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he has reached an agreement to renew his contract with the club.

After multiple reports that Xavi would sign a new deal in the previous days, and confirmation from Sporting Director Deco, Barcelona President Joan Laporta arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva shortly before Xavi’s press conference.

Xavi was around 25 minutes late, and was asked whether it was to do with his renewal.

“Yes, it’s done. It’s been done for a few days, and it will be announced shortly.”

“I’ve already said that I’m 10/10 here, I am happy, it will be announced shortly.”

Asked how he evaluated the fact that he was renewing his deal nearly two years down the line from his arrival, Xavi emphasized that he felt backed by the club through good and bad.

“We arrived at a difficult time, in an adverse situation… Seeing what we have now, we have worked very well in all areas, from the president, to the sporting section, to the staff… We are still turning the tables.”

“It is a process of training and construction, but we are doing excellent work. This is the season of consolidation, of play and results. I feel supported, especially when at times last year things were not so good, and I feel grateful to the president for supporting me. We are in a good moment, but we cannot stop working.”

Xavi Hernandez is expected to extend his contract by a further season until 2025, although there have been reports that there may be an extension clause should he hit certain targets. Xavi’s Barcelona were not the most thrilling side last year, but did bring success back to the club, and now the big challenge for him will be proving themselves in Europe, and putting in more convincing performances.