Vinicius Junior offers fitness update after being ruled out of Atletico Madrid derby

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has spoken about his drive to return to full fitness this month.

The Brazilian forward has been absent from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad since suffering a thigh injury on August 25 which also saw him miss out on a call up for international duty.

Los Blancos medical staff has been working with Vinicius across the last four weeks, but they are cautious over rushing his return, with Ancelotti happy to wait.

“I’m fine, but I still have a little way to go to get back”, as per quotes from Relevo.

Ancelotti has already confirmed he will miss this weekend’s La Liga derby clash with Atletico Madrid despite returning to light training in the Spanish capital.

The club will continue to assess his situation in the coming days with doubts that he will feature in the midweek home tie with Las Palmas.

However, if he remains on schedule for a six week recovery period, he could feature in their final game of the month, away at Girona on September 30.