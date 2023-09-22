Tottenham open to selling Barcelona target in January window

Barcelona could be boosted in their transfer push to sign Giovani Lo Celso in 2024.

La Blaugrana were linked with an offer for the Argentina international ahead of the 2023/24 season as a cut price option to bolster their midfield.

However, their interest was not formalised into a bid, with Tottenham’s asking price too high, as the Catalans looked to maintain a strict financial operation in the market.

Spurs make look to alter their position ahead of the January transfer window with the form of England playmaker James Maddison reducing Lo Celso’s first team role at the club.

Ange Postecoglu is still a big fan of Lo Celso, but the former Villarreal loanee wants to play regularly in the coming months, and Barcelona will reignite their interest.

As per reports from Football Insider, Tottenham could push for a sale, with Lo Celso out of contract at the club in 2025, with a new valuation set at £12m.