Surprise injured duo return to Real Madrid training ahead of schedule

Real Madrid held their penultimate training session ahead of their derby clash with Atletico Madrid, and welcomed to surprise faces into the group.

On Thursday it was reported that Vinicius Junior would not be fit for the trip to the Metropolitano, but the next day he appeared in training with the rest of his teammates, as per Marca.

Equally Carlo Ancelotti gave an update on Arda Guler’s fitness ahead of Union Berlin match, saying that the Turkey talent would be back in training on Monday. The 18-year-old also trained with the rest of the group on Thursday.

Either both have experienced sudden improvements in their condition, or perhaps Ancelotti was throwing Atletico Madrid off the trail. Guler has been out since mid-July after a meniscus injury that required surgery, while Vinicius Junior has been out for nearly a month, following a minor muscle tear suffered against Celta Vigo.

Whether Los Blancos would consider them ready for a trip to face Atletico is another matter. Ancelotti tends to be fairly honest and direct in his press conferences, and will no doubt be asked about their availability tomorrow. Both could be differential for a Real Madrid side looking a little short on resources in attack.