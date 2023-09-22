Spain snatch late Sweden win on Nations League debut

Spain secured a 3-2 win in their first ever UEFA Women’s Nations League game.

The ongoing controversy surrounding a squad boycott of Spain duty has dominated in recent weeks with initial concerns over whether the World Cup winners would play in Sweden.

After 11th hour talks the majority of the World Cup squad reported for duty for the double header against Sweden and Switzerland.

In a repeat of the World Cup semi final, both sides looked keen to stamp their authority on the contest, as Magdalena Eriksson’s early goal put the hosts in front.

Athenea del Castillo equalised before the break on the night in Gothenburg before Eva Maria Navarro put Spain ahead.

However, the visitors needed to dig deep after Sweden hauled the tie back to 2-2 and Mariona Caldentey netted a penalty in added time.

As the situation remains only partially resolved over what happens next for the squad new boss Montse Tome named seven players in the starting line up who started the World Cup final.

