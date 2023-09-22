Sergio Ramos breaks incredible La Liga record

Sergio Ramos has started the season with another record broken following his second Sevilla debut.

The experienced defender agreed a free transfer move back to Andalucia this summer following his eventual exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

After receiving offers from clubs in the USA and Saudi Arabia, Ramos was tempted by a chance to return home, and have a final shot at competing in the Champions League again.

Injuries caused setbacks for Ramos in his early days back at Sevilla before making his La Liga return in the 1-0 win over Las Palmas and keeping his place for the 1-1 Champions League draw with Lens.

His appearance against Lens saw him overtake former Real Madrid teammate Raul Gonzalez as the Spanish outfield player with the most UEFA European Cup/Champions League starts with 138.

However, as per data gathered by Cadena SER, Ramos also moved ahead of Raul in the Las Palmas win, with the centre back now wracking up the most La Liga minutes in history, with 44, 076.