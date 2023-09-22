Second RFEF Chief to be sacked following Spain strike agreement

Director of Integrity at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Miguel Garcia Caba is to be sacked, according to El Mundo.

Garcia was present during the events at the World Cup that saw Luis Rubiales, then president of the RFEF, kiss Jenni Hermoso without consequences from within the Federation.

One of the five demands of the 39 players that said they would not return to action until an agreement was found, was the restructuring of the General Secretariat of the RFEF. On Tuesday morning, they found an agreement with the RFEF and the Ministry for Sport to play for Spain again, which included further restructuring.

Spain star Alexia Putellas maintained that the players have never directly asked for anyone to be sacked, although they have not detailed what restructuring involved. Since the agreement was reached, Garcia is the second to lose his job, after General Secretary Andreu Camps lost his job.

In total, Garcia will be the fourth powerful figure within the RFEF to depart since the World Cup, after Rubiales resigned, former Manager Jorge Vilda was sacked, and Camps.