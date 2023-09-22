Real Mallorca star says Sergi Darder will outdo Paris Saint-Germain signing

Real Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi has stated that he believes that summer signing Sergi Darder will give him more assists than the departed Kang-In Lee.

The South Korean star moved to Paris Saint-Germain this summer to play under Luis Enrique, leaving a major creative hole in the Mallorca side. Kang-In’s partnership with Muriqi was one of the most dangerous in the division.

Muriqi explained the difference between the two in terms of style.

“I think that with Darder it is easier to play because when you make a movement you already know when the ball is going to come to you, but with Kang it was not like that. He cut back again and again and you make one, two, three movements, you see that the ball is not coming and when you least expect it, a cross arrives. That’s what Kang had.”

Off the back of those comments, Muriqi told SER Deportivos Baleares (via ED), that he believed that Darder would be more productive than Kang-In was with him.

“Sergi has a lot of quality, he knows football very well and he knows me. For example, in set piece training, he tells me, ‘show me what you want and I will try to do it.’ He is helping me by trying to give me balls. It is too early to say, but if everything goes well, Sergi Darder will surpass the four assists that I think Kang gave me.”

Mallorca and Javier Aguirre will be hoping that is the case. It’s been a less than stellar start to the season, but the numbers show that Darder has more than enough ability to replicate what Kang-In was doing, albeit in a different style.