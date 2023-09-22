Real Madrid hit with second injury problem for derby clash as veteran star is ruled out

Real Madrid have been dealing with a series of important injuries at the start of the La Liga campaign, and it does not look as if they will get much relief for their derby clash with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy have both returned to fitness this week, but with Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Arda Guler already missing, Vinicius Junior has received the news that he will not be back in time for their trip to the Metropolitano.

Neither will Dani Carvajal, report Marca. On Tuesday it was confirmed that he had a muscle strain, causing him to miss the 1-0 win over Union Berlin, but Carlo Ancelotti told the press there was still a chance he could be fit for the Atletico match. A scan carried out on Thursday morning has ruled that out though.

Ancelotti did claim that Carvajal would be back for the Las Palmas clash three days later, when Los Blancos host the Canary Islanders. Carvajal has often been criticised by Real Madrid fans in recent seasons, but this campaign he has started off in brilliant form. So far he has been one of their key attacking threats, providing width and depth on the flank. Lucas Vazquez is likely to start instead, although Ancelotti may call on Nacho Fernandez for a more defensive option. Neither are likely to have the same impact as Carvajal.