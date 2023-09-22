Real Betis star withdrawn against Rangers in Europa League clash due to dizziness

Real Betis winger Ez Abde did not finish their match against Rangers on Thursday night, as Los Verdiblancos suffered a 1-0 defeat in Glasgow.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side could not get going at Ibrox, and one of the players they would have been hoping for a spark from in the final stages was Moroccan winger.

However Abde was withdrawn in the 72nd minute, with the Chilean coach explaining his decision to ED.

“He had a very good first half, incisive and vertical, but he got dizzy at halftime and we decided not to risk much more, because he didn’t feel well but he said he could continue. So we gave him a little more time but I think he lived up to expectations.”

Ayoze Perez replaced Abde, but was unsuccessful in his attempts to find the equaliser. It isn’t yet clear whether he will be available for the visit of Cadiz to the Benito Villamarin on Sunday evening.

While the Rangers result is no disaster for Betis, they will not want to drop further points in their next two games against Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.