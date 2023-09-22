Montse Tome praises ’10/10 professional’ Alexia Putellas

Spain head coach Montse Tome was full of praise for her players after their 3-2 UEFA Women’s Nations League win in Sweden.

La Roja returned to action following a damaging and controversial few weeks on the back of their superb FIFA Women’s World Cup final win over England.

The eventual resignation of former RFEF president Luis Rubiales was a key step forward in addressing the concerns of the Spain squad over institutional issues at the federation.

A squad boycott was partially ended ahead of the Sweden game but the majority of Tome’s panel have admitted they rejoined as a matter of necessity to secure further change and improvements.

Tome was determined to focus on matters on the pitch in Gothenburg and she praised the role of Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, in the build up to the game, and for her role at the Gamla Ullevi.

“Today I saw a different Alexia. I enjoyed her performance and I’m very happy for her. She is one of the players who has been most active these weeks and she is a 10/10 professional”, as per reports from Marca.

Spain will now face their first home game as world champions up against Switzerland in Cordoba on September 26.

