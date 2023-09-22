Liverpool want to secure Thiago Alcantara renewal

Thiago Alcantara is set to be offered a contract extension by Liverpool before the end of the season.

The Spanish international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign with growing doubts over his long term plans.

The former Barcelona star had previously been linked with a departure due to an injury disrupted 12 months on Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, despite his fitness issues, Klopp has consistently stated his keenness to retain the experienced midfielder, following some key squad exits in recent months.

After rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League, the 32-year-old was later tipped for a move to Turkey, but both he and the club rejected a switch.

As per reports from Caught Offside, Liverpool are willing to open talks over a new deal, but no firm date has been set at this stage as the veteran playmaker focuses on getting back to full fitness.